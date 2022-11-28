ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading Down 4.5%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) shares were down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.45. Approximately 78,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,530,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The firm had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $38,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 955,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,431,470.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $38,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,753 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 173.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.