Charles M. Baum Sells 69,256 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

MRTX stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,620. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $154.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.47.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRTX. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.