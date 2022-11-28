Charles M. Baum Sells 69,256 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance
MRTX stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,620. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $154.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRTX. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics
Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
See Also
