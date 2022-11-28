Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$9.19. 163,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,036. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.07. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$6.65 and a 52 week high of C$9.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHE.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

