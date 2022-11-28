Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 51,126 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $76,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 600.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 62.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,660 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,047 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.85.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,097 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,967 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.45. 237,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,817,586. The firm has a market cap of $348.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.96. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

