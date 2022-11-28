Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.5% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $76,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.85.

Chevron Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CVX stock traded down $3.65 on Monday, hitting $180.05. The stock had a trading volume of 149,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,817,586. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $348.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.14 and a 200 day moving average of $161.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,097 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,967 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

