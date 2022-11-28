Chiliz (CHZ) Market Cap Hits $1.01 Billion

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $290.63 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,243.37 or 0.07660995 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00484006 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.99 or 0.29439516 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,136,972,196 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

