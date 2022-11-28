Chiliz (CHZ) Market Cap Hits $998.37 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Chiliz has a market cap of $998.37 million and $348.87 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.50 or 0.07549353 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.00484542 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,787.60 or 0.29468634 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,136,972,196 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.