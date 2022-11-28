China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.44

Shares of China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.
China Merchants Port Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54.
About China Merchants Port
China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Ports operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations. The company engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminals; and logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling activities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Merchants Port (CMHHY)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Port Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Port and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.