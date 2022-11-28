China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.44

Shares of China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54.

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Ports operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations. The company engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminals; and logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling activities.

