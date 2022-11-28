China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in November

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
China Resources Beer Stock Up 7.9 %
CRHKY stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,330. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. China Resources Beer has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $17.65.
China Resources Beer Company Profile
