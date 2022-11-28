China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in November

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Resources Beer Stock Up 7.9 %

CRHKY stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,330. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. China Resources Beer has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products. The company offers its products under the Heineken, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi, Amstel, and Edelweiss brand names. As of March 24, 2022, it operated 65 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China.

