China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,751,000 shares, a growth of 35,843.8% from the October 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,597.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of China Youzan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

China Youzan Stock Performance

CHNVF stock remained flat at 0.02 during trading hours on Monday. China Youzan has a fifty-two week low of 0.01 and a fifty-two week high of 0.10.

About China Youzan

China Youzan Limited, an investment holding company, provides online and offline e-commerce solutions in the People's Republic of China, Japan, and Canada. The company operates through five segments: General Trading, Third Party Payment Services, Onecomm, Merchant Services, and Others. It trades in watches and other good; sells integrated smart point of sales devices; and offers third party payment and related consultancy services, as well as third party payment management services.

