Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Update

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 86.9% from the October 31st total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHYHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 460.00 to 475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 455.00 to 415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $475.00.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CHYHY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,404. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Cuts Dividend

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a $0.1478 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

Featured Articles

