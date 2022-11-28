City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Update

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 312.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
City Developments Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of CDEVY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.82. 4,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,254. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. City Developments has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $6.79.
City Developments Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on City Developments (CDEVY)
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.