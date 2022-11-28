City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Update

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 312.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

City Developments Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CDEVY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.82. 4,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,254. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. City Developments has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $6.79.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

