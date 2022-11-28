Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRMW) Short Interest Up 1,363.2% in November

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRMW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a growth of 1,363.2% from the October 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarim Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLRMW. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Clarim Acquisition Stock Down 58.8 %

Clarim Acquisition stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. 26,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,592. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. Clarim Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.85.

