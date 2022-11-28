Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Down 7.4%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $121.10 and last traded at $121.10. Approximately 9,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 240,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLFD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.
Clearfield Trading Down 7.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.71 and a 200 day moving average of $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10.
Institutional Trading of Clearfield
About Clearfield
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
See Also
