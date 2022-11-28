Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.44% from the stock’s current price.

NET has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.76.

NET traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,708. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -66.97 and a beta of 1.08. Cloudflare has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $199.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $3,453,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $251,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,121.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $3,453,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 393,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,954,778 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Cloudflare by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 11.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 114.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 122,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,706,000 after buying an additional 65,462 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $890,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 34.7% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

