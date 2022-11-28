Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Sells $35,100.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) VP David Allen Kapp sold 600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

CCOI traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.18. 1,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,638. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.15, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.33.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $671,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 73,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 42,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCOI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

