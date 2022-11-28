Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Sells $35,100.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) VP David Allen Kapp sold 600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Cogent Communications Stock Down 0.8 %
CCOI traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.18. 1,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,638. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.15, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.33.
Cogent Communications Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 762.52%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on CCOI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.
Cogent Communications Company Profile
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.