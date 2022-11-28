comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Director Buys $71,000.00 in Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) Director Cerberus Capital Management, L acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 695,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,122.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cerberus Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get comScore alerts:

On Friday, November 25th, Cerberus Capital Management, L acquired 17,597 shares of comScore stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $25,515.65.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Cerberus Capital Management, L acquired 1,774 shares of comScore stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $2,572.30.

On Monday, November 21st, Cerberus Capital Management, L purchased 25,000 shares of comScore stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Cerberus Capital Management, L purchased 50,000 shares of comScore stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Cerberus Capital Management, L acquired 35,000 shares of comScore stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $51,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Cerberus Capital Management, L bought 30,151 shares of comScore stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $64,824.65.

comScore Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.39. 285,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,695. The stock has a market cap of $127.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. comScore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCOR. StockNews.com started coverage on comScore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on comScore to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of comScore by 0.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,052,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after buying an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in comScore by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 180,923 shares during the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC boosted its position in comScore by 2.0% in the third quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of comScore by 8.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,372,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 275,939 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of comScore by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,061,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 213,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.