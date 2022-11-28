Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $5.99 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.56. 50,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,333,378. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.42.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

