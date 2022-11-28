Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $232,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,619,000. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $743,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.02. The stock had a trading volume of 556,375 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.82.

