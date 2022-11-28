Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $366.33. 62,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,910,794. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

