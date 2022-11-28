Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 18,054 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,054 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.88. 3,437,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44.

