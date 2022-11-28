Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 21,741 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,741 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 2.3% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $27,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 63,722,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,018 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,053,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,295,000 after purchasing an additional 185,214 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,073,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,245,000 after purchasing an additional 98,720 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,726,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,865 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

ESGU stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.32. 4,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,021. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

