Condor Capital Management Acquires 2,472 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in PayPal by 34.9% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $80.62. The stock had a trading volume of 349,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,174,236. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $197.69. The firm has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.90.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.