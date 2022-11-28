Condor Capital Management Has $2.03 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,629,502. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

