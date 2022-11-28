Condor Capital Management Has $3.33 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 239,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after buying an additional 44,926 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 222,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after buying an additional 30,829 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

SCHW traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.97. The company had a trading volume of 65,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,143,851. The company has a market capitalization of $147.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

