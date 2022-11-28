Condor Capital Management Purchases 1,055 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Condor Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VO stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.73. The company had a trading volume of 31,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,413. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $256.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

