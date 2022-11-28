Condor Capital Management Purchases 400 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Condor Capital Management grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $549,574,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,981 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,906,000 after buying an additional 1,422,893 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,399,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,706,000 after acquiring an additional 502,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SHW traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.35. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.22.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

