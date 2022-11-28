Condor Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.30. The company had a trading volume of 23,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,142. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.35.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

