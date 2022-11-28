Condor Capital Management Sells 109 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Condor Capital Management cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,994 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth about $73,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in American Express by 1,276.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 468 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.33. The stock had a trading volume of 21,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

