Condor Capital Management Sells 37,930 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Condor Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,930 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,803,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,131,000 after purchasing an additional 113,923 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 78,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $62.65. 5,800,165 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.12. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

