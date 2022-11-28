Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,368.8% during the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VUG stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.25. 21,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,327. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $325.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.99 and a 200-day moving average of $232.85.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

