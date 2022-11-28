Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires New Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 price objective on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.41.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

EL traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $218.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,959. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.16 and its 200-day moving average is $241.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

