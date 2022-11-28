Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 2,890 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IJH traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $253.75. 37,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,788. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.03. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $286.72.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.