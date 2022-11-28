Consolidated Planning Corp Buys New Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 15,339.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,968,000 after buying an additional 2,415,800 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 21,092.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 2,238,545 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Chubb by 29,309.1% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,058,000 after purchasing an additional 750,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Chubb by 33.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,060,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,714,000 after acquiring an additional 565,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.73.
CB traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $216.13. 15,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,219. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
