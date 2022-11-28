Consolidated Planning Corp Buys New Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 158,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,000. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF accounts for 1.7% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

DIVO stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.85. 271,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $30.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.63.

