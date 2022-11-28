Consolidated Planning Corp Buys New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.92. The company had a trading volume of 22,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,706. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average is $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.73.
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.
