Consolidated Planning Corp Buys Shares of 10,117 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.48.

Salesforce stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.95. The company had a trading volume of 251,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,204,096. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.04 and a fifty-two week high of $299.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $153.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.57.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.