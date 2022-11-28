Consolidated Planning Corp Invests $1.30 Million in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XT. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,419,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,008,000 after acquiring an additional 825,962 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5,856.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,174,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936,280 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 341,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after acquiring an additional 101,670 shares during the last quarter.

XT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.28. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,479. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.08. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $66.93.

