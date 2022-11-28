Consolidated Planning Corp Invests $2.96 Million in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank raised its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $64.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,260. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.07. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

