Consolidated Planning Corp Takes $3.66 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,000. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.1% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $3.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $385.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,346. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.22. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $412.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $2,709,489.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 836,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,508,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,393 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $2,709,489.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 836,140 shares in the company, valued at $17,508,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,173,172 shares of company stock valued at $104,939,583 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

