Consolidated Planning Corp Takes $4 Million Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 97,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,000. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF makes up 1.2% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Consolidated Planning Corp owned about 0.53% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 1st quarter worth $98,000.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF alerts:

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ALTL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.97. 628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,084. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.46. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $46.83.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.