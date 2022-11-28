Contrasting Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF – Get Rating) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ablynx and argenx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Ablynx alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ablynx $62.73 million 60.74 -$122.67 million N/A N/A argenx $539.42 million 38.87 -$408.27 million ($17.19) -22.05

Ablynx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than argenx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

59.8% of argenx shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of argenx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Ablynx has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, argenx has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ablynx and argenx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ablynx 0 0 0 0 N/A argenx 0 2 12 1 2.93

argenx has a consensus price target of $430.14, indicating a potential upside of 13.49%. Given argenx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe argenx is more favorable than Ablynx.

Profitability

This table compares Ablynx and argenx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ablynx N/A N/A N/A argenx -295.08% -49.53% -44.70%

About Ablynx

(Get Rating)

Ablynx NV, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for a range of therapeutic indications. The company develops Nanobodies that are proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments for the treatment of inflammation, hematology, immuno-oncology, oncology, and respiratory diseases. Its clinical programs include caplacizumab, an anti-von Willebrand Factor Nanobody that has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura; ALX-0171, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus infection; and Vobarilizumab, an anti-IL-6R Nanobody that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus. The company also develops ALX-0761, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis, as well as various auto-immune disorders; Anti-VEGF/Ang2 Nanobody that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors; Anti-CX3CR1 Nanobody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating chronic kidney diseases; ozoralizumab, which has completed Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of auto-immune disorders with focus on rheumatoid arthritis; and ALX-0141, a trivalent Nanobody for the treatment of bone-loss related disorders comprising osteoporosis and bone metastasis, as well as completed a Phase I study in post-menopausal women. Ablynx NV has collaboration and alliance agreements with Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck KGaA, Eddingpharm, Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis Pharma AG, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as MatchX and changed its name to Ablynx NV in June 2002. Ablynx NV was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

About argenx

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study. The company is also developing immunology innovation programs, including cusatuzumab for hematological cancer, as well as high risk MDS; ARGX-119, an antibody that targets muscle-specific tyrosine kinase stage; ARGX-117 for severe autoimmune indications; ARGX-118 for airway inflammation; and ARGX-120 to treat autoimmune diseases. In addition, its partnered product candidates include ARGX-115 for the treatment of cancer; ARGX-112 to treat interleukin-22 receptor; and ARGX-114, an antibody directed against the MET receptor. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.À.R.L., Zai Lab Limited, and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration and license agreement with Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd, Université Catholique de Louvain, Sopartec S.A., NYU Langone Health, Leiden University Medical Center, AgomAb Therapeutics NV, Broteio Pharma B.V., University of Texas, BioWa, Inc., Cilag GmbH International, Staten Biotechnology B.V., and Shire International GmbH. argenx SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Ablynx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ablynx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.