Contrasting GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) & CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CF Acquisition Corp. VI and GAN’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A GAN $125.43 million 0.42 -$30.59 million ($1.38) -0.91

CF Acquisition Corp. VI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GAN.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

13.4% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of GAN shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and GAN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Acquisition Corp. VI 0 0 1 0 3.00 GAN 0 2 1 0 2.33

CF Acquisition Corp. VI currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.33%. GAN has a consensus price target of $3.38, suggesting a potential upside of 167.86%. Given GAN’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GAN is more favorable than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Profitability

This table compares CF Acquisition Corp. VI and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -2.62% GAN -43.18% -14.64% -11.30%

Risk & Volatility

CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAN has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp. VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C). It offers and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offers online sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its coolbet.com website, as well as a range of development, marketing, and customer support services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

