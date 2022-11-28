Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Receives 7.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 7.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CORZ. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley lowered Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays downgraded Core Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORZ. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $33,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Stock Down 6.6 %

Core Scientific Company Profile

Shares of CORZ opened at 0.14 on Monday. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of 0.12 and a 52-week high of 13.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is 1.88.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

Further Reading

