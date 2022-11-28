Cosmos 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $101.76 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $10.12 or 0.00061637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.90 billion and approximately $101.76 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00075995 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001459 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000390 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009802 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023877 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005237 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000126 BTC.
Cosmos Coin Profile
Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
