Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Cowen has a payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cowen to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Cowen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.71. 3,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,142. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cowen has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $38.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the first quarter worth about $78,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cowen by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cowen by 2.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the first quarter worth about $1,450,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COWN. JMP Securities downgraded Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

