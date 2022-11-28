Cowen Trims ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Target Price to $20.00

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2022

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Cowen to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.83% from the stock’s previous close.

CHPT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

ChargePoint Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of CHPT stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.44. 6,902,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,560,273. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.65.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The firm had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $48,998.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 437,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,889,173.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 31,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $519,759.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,082.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $48,998.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 437,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,889,173.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,130 shares of company stock worth $2,082,753 in the last 90 days. 23.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.