Cowen Trims ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Target Price to $20.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Cowen to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.83% from the stock’s previous close.

CHPT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of CHPT stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.44. 6,902,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,560,273. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The firm had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $48,998.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 437,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,889,173.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 31,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $519,759.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,082.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $48,998.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 437,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,889,173.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,130 shares of company stock worth $2,082,753 in the last 90 days. 23.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.