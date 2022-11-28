Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 378,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 14,646,281 shares.The stock last traded at $3.49 and had previously closed at $3.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. AlphaValue cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.24.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CS. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.