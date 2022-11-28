Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 378,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 14,646,281 shares.The stock last traded at $3.49 and had previously closed at $3.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. AlphaValue cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.24.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Down 4.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credit Suisse Group (CS)
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.