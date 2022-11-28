Credit Suisse Group Raises Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $157.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $129.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.43.

UHS opened at $132.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day moving average is $107.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,729,000 after buying an additional 146,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,580,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $562,028,000 after acquiring an additional 195,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,155,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $602,338,000 after acquiring an additional 56,358 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,957,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $573,711,000 after acquiring an additional 146,774 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

