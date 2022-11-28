Creditcoin (CTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.98 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 28th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $68.90 million and approximately $6.98 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00002048 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006145 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000635 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00013453 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000151 BTC.
Creditcoin Coin Profile
Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Creditcoin
